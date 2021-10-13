Troye Sivan celebrates ‘sex and queerness’ in brand new video

Troye Sivan has unveiled the music video for his latest single Angel Baby.

A “celebration of love and queerness and tenderness and sex and fantasy,” the black-and-white visual shows the Australian singer-songwriter in various romantic situations with his “angel babies” from across the gender binary.

Angel Baby is the first single from Troye’s upcoming third studio album. In an interview with NME, the star said the song is “his crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those.”

The track follows his collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, You, which received critical acclaim and topped dance radio in the United States.

It’s been three years since the release of Troye’s sophomore album, Bloom. The synthpop collection was one of the most praised albums of 2018 and became his highest-charting album in his home country, peaking at number three. It also attained top 10 positions in the UK and the US.

The album spawned fan-favourite pop anthems such as My My My!, The Good Side, Dance to This (with Ariana Grande), Lucky Strike and the title track.

Last year, Troye also received praise for his fifth EP, In a Dream, which was promoted through singles such as Take Yourself Home, Easy, Rager Teenager and Could Cry Just Thinkin About You.

Angel Baby is now available on streaming services – check out the incredible new music video here or below.