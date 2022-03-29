Trixie Mattel spent $2.4 million on the Trixie Motel: “It is going to leave people’s jaws on the floor”

Trixie Mattel has revealed what went into creating her new motel, which is set to open at some point this year.

Since appearing on Drag Race and ultimately winning All Stars 3, Trixie’s career has gone from strength to strength.

From launching a makeup line to running some of the most popular drag YouTube series in herstory, the star is now opening her own place for guests to stay at in Palm Springs – the Trixie Motel.

The construction of the seven-unit establishment will become a Discovery+ reality series, though an exact air date is yet to be confirmed.

“There has never, ever, ever been a motel like this, and there has never been a renovation show like this,” Trixie told Out Traveller in a cover story for the magazine. “It is going to leave people’s jaws on the floor. The property is so beautiful, and we have created something that truly feels like the heart of it — even though it’s an artificial heart…like it’s a pig heart installed after your grandpa’s heart attack.”

She told the outlet that fans can expect the aesthetic of the motel to align with Trixie’s in every way.

“Trixie was this character I created that happened to be very California, very ’60s, very clean and retro, which is very Palm Springs,” she explained.

The project, which is a collaboration between Trixie and her partner, has cost the queen $2.4 million (£1.8m) – $1.9m to buy the property, and $500,000 to renovate it, according to Out Traveller.

“I mean, it was just — it was like it was waiting for us,” she added. “It was like, the universe gives you stage direction.”

You can keep up with updates from Trixie Motel by clicking here.