Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand is facing backlash over accusations that its soon-to-be-released lip gloss looks very similar to Trixie Mattel’s.

Kylie Cosmetics is set to launch its Valentine’s collection on 3 February, which includes brand new limited-edition lip products.

The lip glosses come in heart-shaped tubes that many fans claimed were very similar to ones in the Drag Race winner’s own makeup line, Trixie Cosmetics.

In the Instagram post announcing the products on 31 January, customers instantly commented to call out the apparent resemblance.

“I think Miss Mattel did it better,” one wrote.

“Omg the @trixiemattel line is so cute,” another added.

“Lmao this is literally Trixie’s idea,” a third person said. “So sad.”

Although Kylie and her team are yet to respond to the allegations, Trixie took to social media to speak out about them.

In a TikTok video, the business mogul can be seen applying her own brand of lip gloss in front of a picture of Kylie’s.

As she applies the formula, she looks closer at the image in apparent shock at the similarity as dramatic music from The X-Files plays.

“Kylie I’m calling the police,” she wrote in the caption.

On Twitter, the legendary queen shared the clip and joked: “Breaking my silence and addressing the situation.”

breaking my silence and addressing the situation. pic.twitter.com/jAQRMl7Dut — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) January 27, 2022