Trixie and Katya on being “damaged shitbuckets” and King Kong

“Everything has changed,” says Katya. “I’m a completely transformed human being and there are very few people who are worth my time now.” The Russian hooker slash “visual depiction of untreated mental illness” is discussing her and country-folk drag superstar Trixie Mattel’s new self-help book, A Guide To Womanhood, which recently skyrocketed to the runner-up position on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

“I was already up my own ass but this?” adds Trixie. “Stephen King is looking a little old today.” Not only are the two celebrating their newfound success as literary legends, but they’re welcoming the fifth season of their critically-acclaimed digital series, UNHhhh, which – if you didn’t know by now – provides insight on a variety of hard-hitting topics such as halloween, space and dental artistry. This time, they’re offering their invaluable expertise at a social distance, because… corona. “On the screen we’re getting farther apart, and I think it’s important to look on the bright side of the situation,” explains Trixie. “Katya gets farther and it’s drag, so she only looks prettier from an extra six feet away.”

Read on for Trixie and Katya’s thoughts on the future of UNHhhh, Kylie Minogue’s lack of success in the United States, Naomi Watts’ performance in Peter Jackson’s remake of King Kong and how they’re still “damaged shitbuckets” despite their foray into literature and unbreakable status as the go-to therapists of our generation.

Hi Trixie and Katya, how are you both?

Katya: Have you listened to the new Kylie Minogue song?

I was screaming in the office earlier. Do you love?

Katya: I think she’s a wonderful angel, a gay angel baby, woman.

Trixie: America doesn’t. Why do you think Americans don’t care for Kylie Minogue? There’s not a reason.

America needs to respect Kylie Minogue.

Katya: I KNOW!

Trixie: She’s like Beyoncé everywhere else, but then here they’re like, ‘Eh, she was in Biodome.’ They’re not interested.

Katya: I don’t get it. I watched on my phone a YouTube clip of her performing All The Lovers at the Africa AIDS show in London and I cried. It was so amazing and magical and wonderful.

Trixie: She’s so great. I remember when she did country music like three years ago, people were like ‘Trixie, she’s doing country music’ and I was like, ‘Um, she’s singing a pop song and wearing a fringe hat.’ I mean, I loved it. I guess if she’s wearing a tracksuit, she’s doing rap.

Katya: Exactly.

Trixie: Anyway, America needs to respect Kylie Minogue.

Katya: Oh, that Christmas song Every Day’s Like Christmas? So good. That is the most bomb Christmas song.