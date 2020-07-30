Trinity the Tuck gags fans with homage to Drag Race All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé

Trinity the Tuck has paid tribute to her Drag Race season nine sister Shea Couleé.

Over the past few months, the legendary entertainter – who won the fourth season of All Stars last year – has been recreating lewks from past winners including Bebe Zahara Benet, Raja, Sharon Needles, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Monét X Change and The Vivienne.

To commemorate the All Stars 5 finale, which saw Shea triumph over Jujubee and Miz Cracker for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, Trinity put her own spin on the fierce performer’s pink and blue patterned entrance lewk.

In her caption, Trinity condragulated Shea, who she revealed is of the queens she’s “closest to” from their original season, saying: “Any time we have toured together or hung out, she has always been so down to earth and just a good energy to be around.

“My favorite memories with Shea have been the times when I’ve traveled to Chicago and Leo and I get to have brunch or dinner with Shea and her partner Dan. In January of this year, during DragCon UK, we all went to eat dinner at a place around the corner from our hotel to celebrate Shea and Dan’s anniversery.

“The service was absolutely terrible but we didn’t mind because we were in good company. I’m sure the several bottles of wine helped with that too lol.”

Trinity said she chose this lewk in particular because “the print and the colors just looked stunning on her,” and “her style was semi vintage with a twist.”

Shea, like the rest of us, was living for her tribute. They responded: “Omg! I love you so much Trinity! I can’t wait for this all to be over so that Dan and I can come visit!”

The ensemble also received praise from fellow Drag Race alumni such as Cheryl Hole, Alexis Michelle, Mrs Kasha Davis, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Nina West.