Trinity the Tuck gags fans with homage to Drag Race All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé

Trinity the Tuck has paid tribute to her Drag Race season nine sister Shea Couleé.
Over the past few months, the legendary entertainter – who won the fourth season of All Stars last year – has been recreating lewks from past winners including Bebe Zahara Benet, Raja, Sharon Needles, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Monét X Change and The Vivienne.
To commemorate the All Stars 5 finale, which saw Shea triumph over Jujubee and Miz Cracker for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, Trinity put her own spin on the fierce performer’s pink and blue patterned entrance lewk.
In her caption, Trinity condragulated Shea, who she revealed is of the queens she’s “closest to” from their original season, saying: “Any time we have toured together or hung out, she has always been so down to earth and just a good energy to be around.
“My favorite memories with Shea have been the times when I’ve traveled to Chicago and Leo and I get to have brunch or dinner with Shea and her partner Dan. In January of this year, during DragCon UK, we all went to eat dinner at a place around the corner from our hotel to celebrate Shea and Dan’s anniversery.
“The service was absolutely terrible but we didn’t mind because we were in good company. I’m sure the several bottles of wine helped with that too lol.”
Trinity said she chose this lewk in particular because “the print and the colors just looked stunning on her,” and “her style was semi vintage with a twist.”
Shea, like the rest of us, was living for her tribute. They responded: “Omg! I love you so much Trinity! I can’t wait for this all to be over so that Dan and I can come visit!”
The ensemble also received praise from fellow Drag Race alumni such as Cheryl Hole, Alexis Michelle, Mrs Kasha Davis, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Nina West.
Shea’s win means the ninth season of Drag Race is the first season in HERstory to boast three crowned queens. Sasha won the season following her iconic lip-sync petal extravaganza, while Trinity and Shea triumphed during their second stint. Peppermint is the only season nine finalist without a crown – here’s hoping she’s cast on All Stars 6.
Shortly after their win, Shea told Entertainment Weekly: “It just feels so full circle because I came across RuPaul’s Drag Race when I was at a low point in my early twenties, and it brought me out of a place of sadness and inspired me to want to do drag. To be here almost 10 years later as the winner shows that representation and programs like this are so important because they help give hope and meaning to people who feel lost.”
Shea also said they were proud to compete with “integrity” on the series, explaining: “I was able to exhibit the fact that you can compete against people and still be a kind, loving, genuine, sweet, giving person. Nice guys finish last, but nice girls win crowns.”
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 is now available to stream in full on Netflix.