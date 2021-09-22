Trinity The Tuck, Divina De Campo and Jujubee to star in world premiere of Strike A Pose!

Drag Race US and UK royalty are set to appear in the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza Strike A Pose! which will tour the UK in 2022.

Three of the fiercest drag stars from the US and UK are to star with a full supporting company of singers and dancers in the world premiere of Strike A Pose! – a sickening, glamorous live theatrical spectacular.

The trio of talented queens who will be tearing up the floor in this celebration of pop’s greatest divas are All Stars legend Trinity The Tuck – the face, the body! – all the way from the USA; Divina De Campo, the triple threat drag superstar finalist from Drag Race UK season one; and another All Stars legend, Jujubee, international singing sensation and goddess of glamour.

They will be joined by a multi-talented supporting cast as they werk iconic hits made famous by the greatest divas of all time, including Britney Spears, Madonna, Beyoncé, Cher, Rihanna, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Off-the-hook costumes, insane live vocals and killer choreography is sure to leave you gagging for more. This highly theatrical drag extravaganza tours to 17 venues across the UK in 2022.

Divina De Campo said: “‘Strike A Pose!’ is about all the divas who inspired us as drag babies, so for me, that’s Judy, Gaga, Beyoncé, all the greats… I’m going to be joined by the incredible Trinity The Truck and the gorgeous Jujubee, alongside a multi-talented cast. This is going to be an all-singing, all-dancing EXTRAVAGANZA!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The show will call at:

WYCOMBE Swan, Friday 7 October 2022

PETERBOROUGH New Theatre, Saturday 8 October 2022

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal Sunday, 9 October 2022

WOKING New Victoria Theatre, Wednesday 12 October 2022

BIRMINGHAM Alexandra, Thursday 13 October 2022

LEICESTER De Montfort Hall, Friday 14 October 2022

GUILDFORD G Live, Saturday 15 October 2022

BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion, Sunday 16 October 2022

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre, Monday 17 October 2022

NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate, Saturday 22 October 2022

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre, Sunday 23 October 2022

CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange, Wednesday 26 October 2022

LONDON New Wimbledon Theatre, Thursday 27 October 2022

LONDON Troxy, Friday 28 October 2022

GRIMSBY Auditorium, Saturday 29 October 2022

MANCHESTER The Bridgewater Hall, Sunday 30 October 2022

CARDIFF St David’s Hall, Monday 31 October 2022

More information can be found here.