Trinity K. Bonet addresses malfunction in recent Drag Race All Stars 6 episode

Trinity K. Bonet exhibited queen behaviour as she addressed her malfunction on Drag Race All Stars 6.

On this week’s episode, the fan-favourite season six contestant earned her second challenge win of the series and battled against lip-sync assassin Alexis Mateo for a $10,000 cash prize and the power to elimination one of the bottom queens.

To the beat of Jennifer Lopez’s 2012 pop anthem Dance Again, the two entertainers delivered a fierce smackdown with relentless choreo. It was a gag! Trinity, however, suffered a slight malfunction when her wig refused to cooperate and, erm, sashayed away.

Because she’s a consummate professional, Trinity refused to let the moment phase her and continued to slay the performance. Despite this, RuPaul gave Alexis the win and the cash prize rolled over to the next episode.

Speaking about the moment on Twitter, Trinity told her followers that the wig coming off was unintentional but she wasn’t rattled by it.

“Let’s make it clear… I was not the least bit mess up about that wig comin off,” said Trinity. “Did I want it to, hell to the no! But in life shit happens.”

The star then compared the malfunction to Beyoncé falling “down those stairs” during one of her performances, saying she was “mugged” but “shit happens”. Like Beyoncé, Trinity has handled the moment like an absolute queen.

In another tweet, Trinity shared a photo from the end of the lip-sync with the following hashtags: “#PRETTYBALDandUNBOTHERED #allstar6 #itsjusthair.”

Let’s make it clear… I was not the least bit mess up about that wig comin off.. lol did I want it to hell to the no! But in life shit happens.. I bet you beyonce wasn’t expecting to roll down those stairs that night.. but shit happens lol I still was MUGGED! #allstars — Trinity K. Bonet (@trinitykbonet) July 30, 2021

Although Alexis earned the power to eliminate, it was handed back to Trinity after the season three, All Stars 1 and All Stars 5 alum unveiled two lipsticks: one for Jan and one for Pandora Boxx, marking the first tie in All Stars herstory.

Ultimately, Trinity chose to send Jan home. Now, there’s only six competitors in contention for the crown: Trinity, Pandora, Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love and Ra’Jah O’Hara. With two wins to her name, Trinity is officially the frontrunner of All Stars 6. Yes, we love to see it.

On next week’s episode, the top six All Stars will play – drum roll please! – the Snatch Game. RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews will be joined on the panel by – ANOTHER DRUM ROLL PLEASE! – Tina Knowles.

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 is now available to stream in the UK on WOW Presents Plus and Netflix.