Tributes pour in for Hey Qween legend Lady Red Couture

Hey Qween legend Lady Red Couture sadly passed away over the weekend.

Jonny McGovern, Lady Red’s co-host, “creative partner” and best friend, announced the news over social media on Saturday (25 July).

“I can’t believe I am writing this message but the unthinkable has happened,” Jonny wrote in a statement. “This morning at 5am, I received a call from the hospital letting me know that Lady Red just passed away. I was told she was improving yesterday and ready to move out of intensive care.

“But very early this morning she had an episode and coded and she was just gone. I was just with her Mom and sister. We are in shock. We are devastated.”

He added: “I know she meant so much to so many people and everyone will want to know the details and want to understand right away but I BEG YOU ALL for your understanding in allowing her family and I and those who were close to her to grieve in private until we can come to grip with this tragic loss.”

Lady Red, who was a staple in Los Angeles’ drag community, was admitted to hospital due to complications with cyclic vomiting syndrome. At the time, Jonny asked fans for donations to support the drag icon with her medical bills. According to his statement, all of the donations will now “go to her family”.

He will also be supporting Lady Red’s sister with a GoFundMe page to “assist in paying any additional costs”.

Several entertainers paid their respects on social media including Drag Race stars Bebe Zahara Benet, Shangela, Katya, Farrah Moan, Courtney Act, Detox, Juice Boxx, Jan, Darienne Lake, Mayhem Miller and Mrs Kasha Davis, as well as Pose creator Steven Canals, LGBTQ+ activist TS Madison and singer-songwriter Justin Tranter.

💔 Sending love and light to @GayPimp and Lady Red’s family and friends during this time. This is heartbreaking. — BeBe Black Lives Matter Benet (@BeBeZaharaBenet) July 25, 2020

Oh Jonny I am so sorry, this is absolutely devastating. Seeing lady red around weho and smoking with her was always my favorite thing. She was such a light. We really lost an angel 🙁 sending my love to you and her family 💔😞 I can’t believe this — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) July 25, 2020

Sending my love to u @GayPimp and all her family/friends in this immense time of loss. Lady Red. I can’t believe this. 💔 she was such a joy of a person. Her laugh. Her smile. — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) July 25, 2020

So sorry for your loss Johnny 💔💔💔 — Катя (@katya_zamo) July 25, 2020

❤️❤️❤️Vale Lady Red ❤️❤️❤️

Oh Jonny! I am so sorry! Sending you and family much love! — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) July 25, 2020

OMG!! i am soooo sorry to hear this 💔💔💔💔 — The Real Ts Madison (@TsMadisonatl1) July 25, 2020

My heart aches for you and her family. She was so loved! — Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) July 25, 2020

I’m sorry 💞 Love you guys! — Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) July 25, 2020

Sending so much love your way 💕 this is heartbreaking — Juice Boxx #BlackLivesMatter (@JuiceBoxxQueen) July 26, 2020

Absolutely awful news and thank you for introducing her talents to so many. — LADY BUNNY (@LADYBUNNY77) July 26, 2020

So so sorry for your loss, Jonny. — Jan (@jansportnyc) July 25, 2020

I’m heartbroken @GayPimp. My deepest condolences. Sending love and light. ❤️ — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 25, 2020

I’m so very sorry 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 My heart is broken. — Mrs. Kasha Davis (@KashaDavis) July 25, 2020

Sending u love xoxo — Justin Tranter (@justtranter) July 25, 2020