Transgender actress Nicole Gibson set to undergo new cutting edge vocal surgery

“I just know the operation is going to be life-changing. I really do.”

Transgender actress and model Nicole Gibson will undergo groundbreaking surgery on her vocal cords.

The surgery will be a one-hour procedure and will shorten the vibrating section of the cords while raising her pitch.

In an interview with The Mail the actress opened up about her struggles with her voice in the acting world, stating: “The moment I spoke, my confidence plummeted. I did not get the part.

“She continued: “My voice holds me back for parts I want to play”.

Gibson first started her transition journey 10 years ago.

“The sound that comes out of my mouth is not what I hear in my head. When I want to play a woman, my voice lets me down.

“I know sometimes you watch television and think every diversity box is ticked, but I don’t want to be a tick in the box. I don’t want to just play trans roles,” she stated.