Tracy Beaker reboot series confirms a fan favourite character’s sexuality

A beautiful moment for Tracy Beaker fans.

After last week’s announcement of the new series My Mum Tracey Beaker, viewers have been itching to see what these iconic characters have been up too.

From revisiting the iconic feuds to seeing the beautiful mother-daughter relationship between the titular character and Jess Beaker, the new series has been filled with moments that old and new fans can appreciate.

But one detail that has got viewers excited is the confirmation of Cam’s sexuality.

In the season finale, we are treated to Cam and her partner Mary getting married in a truly heartwarming scene.

Though this revelation may been a welcomed surprise for fans of the original series, author Jacquline Wilson revealed that she always intended for Cam to be a lesbian.

“Anybody reading between the lines in the early Tracey Beaker books [would see that] her foster mum Cam is to my mind cleary gay,” she revealed.

When the Tracy Beaker book series first hit shelves in the early 90s’ the UK was still under Section 28, which banned books from libraries that featured LGBTQ+ characters.

Cam’s unspoken sexuality didn’t last long however because in later books Wilson ended up giving the lovable character a girlfriend.

“In the older books, when Tracy is grown up and has a daughter of her own, Cam gets herself a very nice girlfriend. I thought it was time she had a bit of fun in her life too,” she stated.