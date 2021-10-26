It has been over three years since Tove Styrke released new music. The singer’s comeback single, Mood Swings, signaled Tove had shed her playful soft pop days and was leaning into fresh territory. It’s the early hours of the morning in Stockholm and Tove is decked out in a slick denim jacket and eager to talk new plans. For those that are familiar with the artist, Tove’s new sound is a sharp continuation of her style that delivers on punchy hooks and pulls from influences across the modern pop scene. This new “era”, as Tove calls, has been long-awaited, but it didn’t come easy. The singer first rose to fame due to her time on Swedish Idol in 2009. Since then, Tove has captured mainstream attention for each of her critically acclaimed compact records. Her signature boom-pop quality enamoured audiences with her debut gaining platinum certification. Tove’s later work, such as her sophomore album, Kiddo, was charged with energetic youthfulness and promise from a rising star. Equally, her anthemic electro-pop third album, Sway, shook with emotional vulnerability and back-to-back hits. Each album has charted Tove shaping a stream of pop and her new music promises no different.

It’s October and life in Sweden has begun to fall into a shadow of normality. Tove reveals how pandemic-induced anxiety drove her through personal “ups and downs” while at home. “I had a life crisis and it was my biggest one yet and I’ve had some pretty big crises in my life,” she tells GAY TIMES. Moving on for Tove was harder than she thought. Although joyously tapping into her creative aura, the breakout artist felt like she was “drifting” in an oversaturated pop landscape. But, since then, things have taken a positive shift. As we get chatting, Tove Styrke opens up about how success shaped her choices, journeying through the motions of authentic pop, and the need for LGBTQ+ artists.

You’ve been quite busy recently with new singles — how have things been for you over the last year?

It feels so good. When you go into an era, you put a lid on it and go back into the studio. I hate it. It’s the worst because it feels like you don’t exist anymore. It’s like you stop being a person publicly because you disappear. But, I do think it’s important to do that because you need to be able to exist without other people’s eyes on you. That is usually when I have my life crisis when you go back into the studio to reboot. The hardest thing about making music is finding what you want to do and the startup process can take a week or two years and then everything is easy after that. But up until that point, before I had this song, Mood Swings, I was drifting.

The lyrics and music video for Mood Swings depict various versions of yourself. What inspired the direction of the song?

My underlying feeling behind it is I have I’m very passionate about the fact that our outside, doesn’t really have much to do with what’s on the inside. I mean you can choose it’s I think it’s amazing with like identity and how we choose to present ourselves, I think that’s the coolest thing, because it’s our own language, it’s our own tool to explain what’s going on on the inside. The cool thing about this video was that thought it would be really fun to have one person portraying all of these very different characters. That was sort of the like, I wanted to fuck with that a little bit. Visual representation of identity, personalities, and it never stops fascinating me. It’s been important to me that I am the one who defines myself. To not be sort of put in a box. I’m like a different person from one day to another. You cannot know me. You definitely don’t know what’s going on on the inside so that’s sort of where it came from.