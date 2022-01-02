Tom Daley wants to “create change” and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights with OBE

Olympic athlete Tom Daley has revealed plans to use his OBE in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2021, the 27-year-old won gold in the 10 metre synchronised platform diving competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo – a first for the professional diver.

With 2022 officially started, the young athlete has continued to make his mark within the community with his new OBE title.

The 27-year-old was recognised for his work in diving, charity and LGBTQ+ rights.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Daley opened up about the title and the “responsibility” he has to fight for underrepresented communities.

“I’m extremely proud to be honoured with an OBE and it feels like a responsibility to make the whole Commonwealth a better place for LGBT people, for women, for people of colour,” he said.

“In accepting this OBE, it’s now my responsibility to try and help create change, and help create this environment where anyone can be who they want, no matter where they came from.”

He went on to say that it’s important to lift up and support people in being whoever they want to be.

Over the course of his career, Daley has been vocal about the injustices that the LGBTQ+ community face throughout the world.

Back in November, he criticised conservative countries for hosting large sporting events but exhibiting hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community.