Tom Daley advocates for the LGBTQ+ community after latest Olympic win

British diver Tom Daley uses his latest Olympic medal win to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Saturday ( 7 August) the young athlete took home the bronze medal for his performance in the 10m dive.

With this latest achievement, he is now the first British diver to earn four Olympic medals.

After his incredible win, Daley opened up to The Guardian about the constant hate that LGBTQ+ athletes receive during the Games.

“There’s still a lot further to go, there are 10 countries competing at these Olympic Games where being LGBT is punishable by death,” he said.

“I feel extremely lucky to be representing Team GB, to be able to stand on the diving board as myself with a husband and a son and not worry about ramifications.”

Daley went on to say that he hopes people feel “valued” and “less alone” now that there’s more LGBTQ+ representation at the Olympics.

“History shows everything that society is has been dictated from the straight, white male experience. And there are so many different perspectives and points of view, whether that’s race, whether that’s religion, whether that’s gender, whether that’s sexual orientation, whatever it is,” he said.