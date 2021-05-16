Tom Daley achieves record breaking win at the European Diving Championships

Tom Daley has broken another record in his career with his latest gold medal win.

During the European Aquatics Championships Daley and his team partner Matthew Lee scored a whopping 477.57 points.

The score went on to be a personal best for both athletes and beat a previous British record.

This monumental achievement follows the pair’s World Cup win earlier this month at the Olympic test event in Japan.

Taking to Instagram, Daley expressed his excitement for the win stating: “Really happy with today’s performance! Gold medal, personal best and a British record.

He continued: “But the best thing from the day was the video that [Dustin Lance Black] sent me! Swipe to see how excited Robbie was! My heart literally melts!”

The post featured a photo of the 26-year-old and his teammate Lee and an adorable video of his son reacting to his win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Lee also celebrated his excitement on Instagram and shared snapshots of his dive with Daley.

“Thanks for all the kind messages and the love, I really do appreciate it,” he wrote

Alongside his gold win, Daley took home silver for the individual 10m platform event.

Even though he wasn’t able to secure the gold, the Olympic athlete achieved the highest scoring in his career during his fifth-round dive.

With the European Championships behind him, Daley is setting his sights on the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m excited about the Olympics, the pool is beautiful and hopefully all of my experience will help me because it’s all about who’s the best,” he said in an interview with BBC Sport.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on 23 July and end on 8 August.