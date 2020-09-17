Tom Aspaul on how he created the queer disco album of the year

Thinking back to the creation of each song, which was the most challenging to put together? And vice versa?

I worked with a producer called Gil Lewis on eight out of ten of the songs, and the one that took the most back-and-forth was Tender. We just kept changing the arrangement, and it never felt like it went anywhere. I knew it was a great little song and I didn’t know how to end it, and during lockdown, there were a lot of tedious Zoom calls and emails and we never quite got there. In the end I was like, ‘Let’s just stuck to the demo,’ and that’s the version we put out in the end. That took, I think, a year to get that done. Sometimes, the demo is the best thing because it’s the most pure version of the song. That was me putting my heart out there, and adding more to it was taking it away. That was the most difficult and laboured, but also because I’ve never been a producer before. Over lockdown, I learned how to produce, basically, which was a big deal for me because I’ve never been able to do it. The easiest ones… I think writing them was easy, for some of them it only took 20 minutes. W.M. was really quick. I did that over two days but in two really short stints. I was on a treadmill listening to Victoria Beckham, and I love her song Let Your Head Go, because it’s a disco-y sort of song. I was like, ‘Let your head go is a really good phrase, I need to get this into the song somehow.’ That summer, I had been dragging up as Victoria Beckham so I just thought it would be really funny to do that.

Victoria Beckham is a really unexpected reference. Were there any other left-field artists that influenced the direction of Black Country Disco?

Oh my god, the Nolans. They are really underrated. I’m embarrassed to say that, but they are. Victoria Beckham was a lyrical reference, just because I’m obsessed with her, but then in 01902, there’s a reference to the film The Witch. There’s a character in that film called Black Phillip, who’s a goat, and he’s basically the devil. He says, “Would you like to live deliciously?” and I’ve always loved that line, so I built a whole song around it which is basically about me going on a Grindr date. I went to a hotel because I was living with my parents at the time and I couldn’t necessarily invite someone round, so we went to this hotel and it was… wild. I’ve never done anything like that. It was really risky as well, but really enjoyable. After, I felt really naughty, so I thought, ‘Let’s put a quote in from a film about the devil, why not? Let’s do that.’ It’s mortifying because my sister reposted that song on Instagram just now and I was like, ‘Have you listened to the lyrics?’ I look back and I’m so glad I did it. It was really fun. I had a great time. When I was recording the vocals for it, I was like, ‘How can I make this really sexy?’ I was just in my spare room at my mum and dad’s house with a mattress and a cot, and I was breathing really heavy down the microphone and thought, ‘What the fuck am I doing with my life? What am I doing? Are people going to like this?’ I’m kind of just taking the piss anyway. If anyone loves it, I just reply with a picture of Black Phillip the goat. I really want to do some Black Phillip merchandise. I might get done for it…

It’s just a goat.

It’s just a goat. It’s a goat. I don’t know what the significance of goats is? Is it the bible maybe?

Is the horns? Are they connected to the devil?

It’s the horns. I don’t know. Do I care? No, I don’t care? But yeah, Black Phillip is an interesting one.

You’ve worked on a short film to accompany Black Country Disco – what can we expect from that?

In my eight years as a recording artist, I’ve never done a music video. I actually tried three times. That’s like Theresa May isn’t it? ‘I tried three times.’ Each time, something horrendous happened. I got appendicitis the day before a shoot once, and for the first one, the director insisted on me having a girlfriend in the music video. I was like, ‘That’s not happening.’

How is this shit still happening?

Yeah, like sorry… Have you not met me? I can’t remember what happened on the second one, but I’ve had three misfires, and so I’ve always been like, ‘I’m cursed.’ But then, I did a photoshoot with this photographer Sam, who is super amazing, he’s gay and he gets my aesthetic. I floated the idea, and instead of doing one song, we did three. It has a little narrative about me moving back to the West Midlands. It was shot in and around Wolverhampton, on film, so it’s aesthetically very of the era. 01902 is in the music video and there’s a couple of dancers. It’s super gay. I was like, ‘Let’s just camp it up,’ because I was wearing short shorts and there’s a lot of lens flares. It then segways into Tender, which is me in a bath looking a bit sad, and goes into W.M, which is a love letter to Wolverhampton.

Were there any… complications?

This film crew came to stay with me and we just drove around West Midlands. It was really intense. There was thunder, lightning, rain… We got told to move off a golf course, and someone called the people who ran the golf club on us. They were like, ‘It’s a film crew! What are you doing?’ and we said, ‘It’s for a student project!’ It was just mad. I slept maybe four hours in three days. We were meant to shoot 7th August but I started to develop a stye on my eye. I’m going to show you because it was so bad. Again, I was like, ‘I’m cursed!’ In the end, it went really well. This is it, here’s my eye…