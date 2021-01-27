Tom Aspaul launches new era with 80s-inspired banger The Program

Tom Aspaul’s Black Country Discothèque era has started off with a bang(er).

In collaboration with San Francisco-based producer Funk LeBlanc and Australian singer-songwriter Madeleine Wood, The Program is an infectious, 80s-inspired number with punchy drums and a euphoric guitar solo.

The track serves as the lead single from Aspaul’s forthcoming remix album, Black Country Discothèque, which is due for release on 15 March. It will include reimagined versions of songs from the star’s acclaimed debut, Black Country Disco.

“I am super excited to start the second phase of the Black Country Disco era!” Aspaul said in a statement. “The Program is such an amazing song, when I got in touch with Funk LeBlanc about collaborating for the remix album, they sent the demo through and it was a no-brainer.

“It feels like the perfect progression sonically – we’re definitely in a new decade – and I’m actually relieved to be singing about something other than heartbreak! Having Madeleine Wood on board with vocals is a bonus too, her voice really complements mine and her songwriting is incredible.”

Black Country Discothèque features collaborations with stars such as Grammy-nominated producer MNEK, Welsh singer-songwriter Bright Light Bright Light and retro remixer Initial Talk. The album will also include new material in the form of Wanna Love U Boy, a cover of Robin Thicke’s 2005 single Wanna Love You Girl.

The Program will be accompanied by a music video, which launches the first week of February on Aspaul’s YouTube channel.

The dance anthem is now available on streaming services – listen here on Apple Music or below.