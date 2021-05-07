Todrick Hall unveils new boyfriend David Borum to fans on social media

Todrick Hall has adorably announced his new relationship with David Borum in a new social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Hall opened up about his love for Borum and revealed that this is his first relationship in over six years.

“I’d like to introduce you all to the man who has stolen my heart [David Borum]. A few days ago (after over a year of back and forth dating through COVID) I asked him to be my BOYFRIEND. He screamed!!! Really HIGH then said ‘Yes!'” he wrote.

“It’s been 6 years since I’ve officially been in a relationship, and it is so unbelievably difficult for people to gain my trust. But, this man has stuck it out and been so incredibly patient with me and I’m so glad that we’re finally official.

“He is so respectful, so talented, so handsome and such a southern gentleman. I’m legit “Twitterpated” right now, smiling and cheesing as I write this.”

The heartwarming post featured adorable photos of the happy couple that ranged from silly videos and numerous selfies.

Borum also uploaded his own Instagram post, giving fans more details of their relationship and how it developed.