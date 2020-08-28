Tinashe gets candid about her bisexuality as she covers GAY TIMES Magazine

All Hands on Deck, because Tinashe is GAY TIMES Magazine’s new cover star.

The American singer-songwriter, dancer and actress has received widespread critical acclaim over the past year for her fourth studio album, Songs For You – her first project since her departure from RCA Records in February 2019.

And this summer, Tinashe has received further praise for her “bad bitch” R&B anthem Rascal (Superstar), as well as her infectious feature on Iggy Azalea’s new single, Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.

In our latest issue, the 27-year-old discusses her “positive split” from her record label, striking out on her own and feeling comfortable enough with calling herself bisexual.

“It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it,” she tells GAY TIMES.

“But when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think… they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms – I guess this is the theme of my life! – that make people want to categorise me or put me in a box.

“I don’t like that shit. But – but – I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?”

Tinashe also discusses the misconceptions and stereotypes around bisexuality and how there’s “such a variety of flavours and colours”.

“It’s not like all bisexual people like men and women equally – or like all bisexual people are a certain type of person,” she says. “Human beings are so versatile. I don’t understand why we’re so obsessed with categorising each other.”