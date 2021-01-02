Tiffany Pollard releases apology after controversial transphobic comments

“I don’t have a transphobic bone in my body.”

Reality TV personality Tiffany Pollard has released an apology after she was seen making transphobic comments on the reality dating show One Mo Chance.

Pollard took to Instagram and posted a 2:35 minute video apologizing with the caption, stating: “If y’all only new ALL the LOVE inside my HEART. I could NEVER hate on Trans women! It’s the community that has been in my corner since the very start.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother star made the transphobic comments to Tiffany Walker, a contestant on the Zeus produced show.

In the One Mo Chance clip, Pollard is seen telling Walker that she “believes” she is a man and then goes on to say: “Does it bother you when I tell you that I feel like your a man? That you have genitalia, like penis, balls and sweaty d***?”

Posting her apology yesterday evening, the Flavor of Love star states: “[…]Let me say this and say it loud, free and clearly that I am not transphobic, I can never be, I can’t even play that way. I don’t have a transphobic bone in my body.”

She continued: “I love and respect everyone in the community, you guys always show up and show out for me, and the love is real, and you should know that I want you to feel that way.”