Tiana Major9: Meet Motown’s new queer superstar

Once lockdown 1.0 came to an end and restrictions started to relax over the summer, Tiana Major9 took the opportunity to release her nine-track debut EP, At Sixes and Sevens. The title, as she has previously explained, is an admission that she finds matters of the heart to be confusing. These songs hear her navigating through the experiences and relationships she’s had to make sense of that thing we call love. Track one sets the tone immediately, with tight guitar strings plucked to precision under the declaration “I accept my emotions, and allow them to serve their purpose.” This vulnerability is key to what makes Tiana’s music so compelling. The closing track Same Space?, I tell her, is one of the standouts. It’s contemplative lyric of trying to understand a relationship, of being utterly confused of your own feelings, of feeling trapped in the same pattern of behaviour and being unable to break free, all plays out over a luscious, soulful production that offsets the tense emotional journey with a calming, poignant tone. “I don’t know where it came from,” she says when I ask about the track. “Honestly, I guess it comes from past experiences or past relationships and stuff. But I wasn’t even feeling that way on that day.”

I ask what her approach to writing songs is. “I’ve been trying a few different methods to songwriting,” Tiana says. “I usually write down notes and I’ll probably do a one liner or a concept idea. Other times I’ll just get into the studio and just be like, ‘You know what guys, this is how I’m feeling today…’ Other times I would be in with a musician and I’ll have a melody idea that I want them to help me to develop. So I’m just trying loads of different things to see which one works. I feel like me writing by myself works a lot. Like, going into the studio and getting the idea down – like the melody and concepts and stuff – and then going home and finishing it by myself. I think that really works well. I really want to include more people because I’m very introverted!”

Although Tiana started writing songs when she was young, it wasn’t until she attended City and Islington College to do a BTEC in Music that she truly began to discover her talent. This education allowed her to delve into all aspects of music, she tells me, through songwriting, production, sequencing, and performing. “I think that’s when songwriting really stuck, because I had to write a lot of songs,” she adds. “I really liked it. I felt like I found my confidence in college when I was writing songs.”

But it was when she took to the stage that she started to realise that music could become a very real career path for her. “When I was performing, people were really reacting to it – and these weren’t people that I’ve known for ages!” she says. “These were new people. So yeah, getting a good response that really motivated me to carry on. Then I started gigging with my brother.”

One gig led to another and over time Tiana Major9 caught the attention of the iconic Motown Records label. Stevie Wonder. The Jackson 5. The Commodores. Marvin Gaye. The Supremes! Motown Records has a rich history and changed the face of music forever. It’s a golden legacy to become a part of, so has Tiana adjusted to the fact she can now call herself a Motown artist? “Yeah, I think I have. I really have now,” she smiles. “My team, I feel like they get me and they understand me. It feels like everyone was really all-in on trying to make my music as big as they feel like it deserves to be. I just have great people around me. People that push me and motivate me and encourage me. To be from the UK to and flying the flag for us here, it’s lit!”

Having grown up in London but working on music and being signed to a major label in the US, Tiana Major9’s music has a transatlantic edge to it. You can hear the polished production from the off, but Tiana has made sure that she retains some sense of her Britishness in her music. “I feel like I’ve had experiences with American songwriters who suggest for me to sing certain things in the songs, but I’m just like ‘I wouldn’t say that as a British person,” she tells me. “1) I don’t know what that means, and 2) I wouldn’t say that!’ So I feel like I maintain my Britishness by writing the way I speak. I try to make my lyrics very conversational, I use my own slang, and use my accent. Just putting myself in it, you know?”