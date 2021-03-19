Tiana Major9 debuts stunning Same Space? remix featuring SiR

Rising British star Tiana Major9 has given us a new remix of her stunning single Same Space?
The singer-songwriter has teamed up with American R&B artist SiR for her latest single, which was released last summer on her critically-lauded debut EP, At Sixes And Sevens.
“Same Space? came about when I was in Los Angeles, I was there for two weeks just doing sessions,” Tiana told us last month.
“I had a session for the first time with this producer called Dylan Wiggins. He’s a guitarist, but he also produces. He’s also my age as well and we went into the room and it was just vibes. It was just very, very, very good vibes.
“I took some like CBD tablets – I was new to these tablets! – and I felt really good. We just got the song done in nine hours.
“I don’t know where it came from,” Tiana added. “Honestly, I guess it comes from past experiences or past relationships and stuff. But I wasn’t even feeling that way on that day.”
It’s been a tremendous 12 months for Tiana Major9. As well as receiving praise for her debut EP, she was also nominated for a Grammy Award for her song Collide.
This all came after she signed a major label deal with the legendary Motown Records, joining one of the world’s most iconic musical legacies.
“My team, I feel like they get me and they understand me,” she said about settling in at the label. “It feels like everyone was really all-in on trying to make my music as big as they feel like it deserves to be.
“I just have great people around me. People that push me and motivate me and encourage me. To be from the UK to and flying the flag for us here, it’s lit!”
More recently we named Tiana Major9 as the tenth artist as part of our industry-leading ELEVATE campaign.
Elevate – which is created by GAY TIMES in collaboration with Apple Music – aims to support and platform emerging LGBTQ+ music talent as they break through into the mainstream.
Rina Sawayama, Dorian Electra, Victoria Monét, Arlo Parks, L Devine, Carlie Hanson and Joesef are the ELEVATE artists who have featured previously.
Tiana Major9’s new version of Same Space? featuring SiR is available to stream now.
