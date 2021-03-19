Tiana Major9 debuts stunning Same Space? remix featuring SiR

Rising British star Tiana Major9 has given us a new remix of her stunning single Same Space?

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with American R&B artist SiR for her latest single, which was released last summer on her critically-lauded debut EP, At Sixes And Sevens.

“Same Space? came about when I was in Los Angeles, I was there for two weeks just doing sessions,” Tiana told us last month.

“I had a session for the first time with this producer called Dylan Wiggins. He’s a guitarist, but he also produces. He’s also my age as well and we went into the room and it was just vibes. It was just very, very, very good vibes.

“I took some like CBD tablets – I was new to these tablets! – and I felt really good. We just got the song done in nine hours.

“I don’t know where it came from,” Tiana added. “Honestly, I guess it comes from past experiences or past relationships and stuff. But I wasn’t even feeling that way on that day.”