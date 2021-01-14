Tia Kofi teases her role on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

“I feel like you’re causing trouble right now…”

Tia Kofi is not the troublemaker of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, FYI.

When we had a moment with the London-based performer for our exclusive digital cover story with the cast, we seized the opportunity to find out which queen will be stirring the pot.

We love a bit of drama and conflama, don’t we?

“Oh, who’s the troublemaker? To be honest, probably the queens from season one!” laughed Tia. “You know what I mean? They’ll get involved in it somehow. I don’t think it’s me.”

Tia revealed that her energy throughout season two is “very observing, intrigued about what’s going on,” before assuring GAY TIMES: “I don’t think I’m a troublemaker.

“You are a troublemaker. I feel like you’re causing trouble right now!”

When we piqued the same question to the rest of the cast, Tayce and Lawrence Chaney nominated A’Whora, with the latter saying the star is an “opinionated” queen.

Joe Black joked: “If you’re talking shady, at six foot tall, Ellie Diamond. Wherever she walks, she will cast a shadow. She is Britain’s largest adult baby.”

You can read our digital cover with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here.

Premiering 14 January on BBC, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

It also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest judges including Dawn French, Gemma Collins, Jessie Ware, Jodie Harsh, Lorraine Kelly, Liz Hurley, Maya Jama, MNEK, Natalie Cassidy and Raven.

Tia Kofi will be joined in the werkroom by A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini, Cherry Valentine, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Lawrence Chaney, Sister Sister, Tayce and Veronica Green.

Watch the official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here or below.