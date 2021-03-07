Three Polish LGBTQ+ activists have been acquitted in rainbow Virgin Mary case

“The goal of the activists…was to show support to LGBT individuals, to fight for their equal rights.”

Three Polish LGBTQ+ activists have been acquitted of all charges after being accused of offending the Catholic religion.

Back in April 2019 Elżbieta Podleśna, Anna Prus, and Joanna Gzyra-Iskandar Podleśna were arrested for carrying posters that featured the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo.

Judge Agnieszka Warchol, who presided over the case, states: “The goal of the activists…was to show support to LGBT individuals, to fight for their equal rights.”

Before being acquitted the three activists were looking at a sentence of two years in prison if they were found guilty.

During her trial, Elżbieta Podleśna explained to the BBC why the demonstration was important for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Nobody should be excluded from society,” she said. “Sexual orientation is not a sin or a crime and the Holy Mother would protect such people from the Church and from priests who think it is okay to condemn others.”

The judge also revealed that practising Catholics and clergy sent in letters informing the court that the rainbow halos did not mock or demean the Virgin Mary.