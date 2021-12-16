Thousands take to streets in Madrid to protest anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Activists are protesting against Madrid’s plans to abolish a regional bill that ensures the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

The bill, proposed by Spain’s far-right VOX party, has faced immense backlash as it seeks to strip the LGBTQ+ community of its rights.

The right wing party is known for its nationalist, anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ+ views.

“Solidarity. Thousands of people gathered in Madrid, Spain, to protest against a bill proposed by the far-right VOX party. The bill aims to abolish a regional law that guarantees the rights of LGBT people,” activist Jerry Hicks posted.

“This is a protest in Madrid against the far right VOX party who want to abolish a bill which guarantees the rights of LGBT people,” a user posted addressing the activist cause.

An LGBTQ+ activist platform titled the federation of trans collectives of the Spanish State, took to Twitter showcasing their support of the peaceful protest and their involvement.

“The Federation Platform Trans in the CONCENTRATION in Madrid, to tell the extreme right that OUR RIGHTS DO NOT TOUCH To protect Trans and LGTBI Rights in all the Autonomous Communities, the approval of the Trans and LGTBI Rights Law is URGENT,” they tweeted.

“I thought about what could have happened if I were alone rather than the fact that I was just assaulted. I thought about it in the next hours and the next day I reported to the national police because I felt not only assaulted but also abandoned by Madrid regional police,” Rebollero told Reuters while attending the protest.