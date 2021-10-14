This week’s episode of Drag Race marked a first for the UK spin-off

Whew lordt, now that was an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

For their fourth maxi-challenge of the series, the eight remaining contestants – Charity Kase, Choriza May, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlett Harlett and Vanity Milan – formed two rival girl-groups.

With the first two seasons boasting chart-topping (iTunes) anthems, Break Up Bye Bye and UK Hun?, expectations were high. Unlike past seasons, however, the groups performed the same track but in different tempos: a slow and intimate version and a high-energy pop version of BDE, which stands for Big Drag Energy. We’ll admit, it’s not as catchy, in our opinion, as the aforementioned critically-acclaimed bops but we will be purchasing, we will be streaming, we will be doing everything in our goddamn power to secure the girls a nice little peak on the UK Singles Chart.

The winner of last week’s challenge, Scarlett, and lip-sync winner Vanity both selected their teams – naming their respective girl bands as Slice Girls, which consisted of Charity, Kitty and Krystal, and Pick’n’Mix, with Choriza, Ella and River. After Scarlett strategically chose the uptempo version for her group (who wouldn’t?) and the ballad for Pick’n’Mix, the teams were mentored by Deeper Shade of Blue hit-makers, Steps. Sadly, Lisa Scott-Lee was unable to attend due to coronavirus restrictions in Dubai.

Claire Richards and Ian ‘H’ Watkins coached the queens with their powerhouse vocals while Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford-Evans helped them slay with fierce choreography. After lighting up the stage with their Big Drag Energy (out now on iTunes!) the queens sashayed and shantayed down the runway in gorgeous ensembles inspired by the Spice Girls – in front of Baby Spice herself, Emma Bunton.