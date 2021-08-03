This is the title and release date for Lady Gaga’s new album with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s sophomore studio album, Love For Sale, will be released 1 October.

The first single, I Get A Kick Out Of You, a cover of Cole Porter’s jazz classic, is available now on iTunes and streaming services.

Love For Sale will mark Gaga and Bennett’s first album since their critically-acclaimed 2014 debut, Cheek to Cheek, which extended the latter’s record as the oldest artist to achieve a number one album in the United States.

News of the album coincides with Bennett’s 95th birthday (3 August) and the first of his final two performances in New York City with Gaga. The farewell concert, called One Last Time, celebrates a decade of “music and friendship”.

The second and final show takes place 5 August.

Bennett, one of the most decorated pop vocalists in history with 20 Grammy Awards, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, but didn’t go public with his illness until earlier this year.

His wife, Susan Crow, broke the news in an interview with AARP The Magazine. She told the publication: “I have my moments and it gets very difficult. It’s no fun arguing with someone who doesn’t understand you.

🚨Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are releasing their new Jazz album #LoveForSale on October 1st. pic.twitter.com/IfMbhq9okx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2021

“But I feel badly talking about it because we are so much more fortunate than so many people with this diagnosis. We have such a good team.

“[His eldest son] Danny handles Tony’s business affairs. We have great doctors, [and a trainer is] helping us with the exercise.”

Despite his diagnosis, Bennett has continued to record, tour and perform. He reportedly worked with Gaga on Love For Sale between 2018 and 2020.

A documentary chronicling their collaboration has also been filmed. It will reportedly include “raw footage” of the Chromatica singer-songwriter with “pain and sadness” in her face as she learns of Bennett’s diagnosis.

The tracklist for Love For Sale is as follows:

“It’s De-Lovely” “Night and Day” “Love for Sale” “Do I Love You” (Gaga solo) “I Concentrate on You” “I Get a Kick Out of You” “So in Love” (Bennett solo) “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love)” (Gaga solo) “Just One of Those Things” (Bennett solo) “You’re the Top”

Listen to I Get A Kick Out Of You here on Apple Music or below.