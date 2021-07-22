This is the rumoured cast for the RuPaul’s Drag Race winners season

Raja (Season 3)

Challenge wins: 3

Evidence: Inactive on social media since 22 June

With a degree in fierceness, and as the earliest Drag Race winner on the list, all eyes will be on Raja to slay. When the former America’s Next Top Model make-up artist stomped into the werkroom, her fellow contestants underestimated her unique skillset, which didn’t really work out for them in the end, at all. Over the course of 14 episodes, Raja won three maxi-challenges, competed in the steamiest lip-sync showdown in herstory against Carmen Carrera, and cemented her status as the first ever fashion queen. Her runways are still referenced today. Like, c’mon impact. Speaking with Instinct, Raja said she would “definitely” come back for a winners’ season because she would “love to go back on TV”. She explained: “It would be interesting to see how it would play out because now it’s nine years later and I’m 45 years old. So I don’t know if I have the same energy as I had before. I think it’s a good idea—I think the fans would love it! If there was any question on who would participate I would certainly be one of them, I just don’t know how long I would last—I’m quite grumpy now.” Here for grumpy Raja tbh.