The Wire star Michael K Williams sadly dies aged 54

The Wire and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K Williams has tragically passed away at the age of 54.

On 6 September, Williams was found in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn penthouse by his nephew.

Although no cause of death has been confirmed, it is reportedly being investigated as a drug overdose by authorities.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, the star’s representative said: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams.

“They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

The Emmy-nominated actor was famous for an array of roles following an incredibly successful career that spanned four decades.

Williams was best known for his time on The Wire where he portrayed Omar Little, a gay character that challenged stereotypes of homosexuality being shown as camp and overly dramatic at the time.