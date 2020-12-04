The Walking Dead’s Nico Tortorella pens powerful essay about identity in 2020

Ok, I lied before. I don’t hate the “how are you?” question on Zoom’s. I fucking love it. Finally, we can speak truths and feel like just maybe someone, anyone, everyone can relate. Shake the dust off your feet before you walk inside, or just take your shoes off. What is a dust bunny anyway and do they know what it’s like out there? Can they feel us? Does a dust bunny remember? Will any of the aminals remember? Did you read ‘aminals’ or ‘animals’? Do the trees hear our cries and laugh with us? Does our clothing soak our sweat? I’m sweating more than I used to. I should probably wash the sheets today. Does the grass appreciate the masks, does the sea? Does it all go back to sea? In the end we all return to dust, fine. Wait, is that why they call it angel dust? I wish I could smoke some of you. Imagine one hit, one rip and I could know how you feel, felt. I’m high on you even if I’m taught not to like you, even more I guess.

We get high off each other every day online on the internet. We should really defund the internet police. Can we please stop policing each other? We thrive off competition and oppression. I’m telling you it’s our education system. Hate is taught yes, but so is righteousness, redemption, consciousness. We feed off binaries, two sides of fences, but I prefer the fence. The space between. Good and evil, who is who? Only god can judge. Angel dust from heaven’s dust and hell’s ash you ashhole. Dust off. Please don’t leave me out in the dust. I’m clean, I promise. “How am I?” Truths? All things considered, I’m thriving and it feels selfish and privileged and exclusionary and free and complicated and limiting and expansive and disgusting and the best I’ve ever felt all at the same time. Sometimes I do wonder how it’s possible to wake up in the mornings and focus on myself or my marriage or my career or identities and pronouns when a pandemic is eating away at millions of human beings globally. The devastation. The death. The decay. The whole thing is very Walking Dead. A World Beyond beyond. Life imitating art imitating life. I’m tired and I can’t even begin to imagine the worst of it.