The unthinkable happened on this week’s episode of Drag Race UK

Dramatic headline, but it still stands. Spoilers ahead (obviously).

On this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, not one, but two queens were eliminated from the competition – and no, it wasn’t a “double sashay” kinda gig.

Following Victoria Scone’s injury in the premiere, which occurred during her lip-sync smackdown with Krystal Versace, the groundbreaking competitor was forced to withdraw from the series. Like we said, the unthinkable happened.

“I have some unfortunate news to report,” RuPaul told the queens. “Based on medical advice, the amazing and talented Victoria Scone will not be returning to the competition.” Understandably, the queens reacted with shock.

In her confessional, Choriza May expressed sadness over the news: “I am shocked. As much as I could be happy that one of my biggest competitors have gone, I’m not feeling that right now. I want her to be here.”

There’s a lot to unpack with Ru’s next comment. Instead of telling the queens that he’s offered Victoria an open invitation for season four, like he did with Eureka and Veronica, he said: “We will all miss Victoria very much, and I have a sense that… we haven’t seen the last of her. But for now, the show must go on.”

Has Victoria not received an open invitation? Or is Ru being careful with how he positions it? In previous interviews, Veronica explained how preparing for two seasons of Drag Race in one year has taken a toll on her. Earlier this year, she told us: “There were lots of factors that stacked against going back.”

“Being on Drag Race is very expensive, paying for two seasons during a pandemic was virtually impossible, being in a pandemic…” However, Veronica said she “weighed it all up and the negatives far outweighed the positives.”

So, could this be why? With Veronica expressing how stressful it was for her to make her comeback, could RuPaul have given Victoria the choice to return whenever she feels ready?

With the Cardiff queen breaking new ground as the first cisgender woman to compete on any iteration of Drag Race, it’s heartbreaking that she exited the series in this way. It just doesn’t feel right when a queen sashays away for reasons out of their control, ala Eureka and Veronica.

Whatever the case, we’re 100% certain Victoria will slay another day. C’mon season four! (Or five, or six…)

Although one queen left the competition, RuPaul still proceeded to chop another. For this week’s maxi-challenge – our first design challenge of the season! – the 10 remaining competitors created two camp-inspired looks using outdoorsy materials.

For the third week in a row, Krystal was subject to high praise. Scarlett Harlett also won rave reviews, as did Ella Vaday, while Veronica, Choriza and Vanity Milan received harsh critiques. Ultimately, Scarlett prevented Krystal from winning her third consecutive challenge, and Veronica faced off against Vanity in the lip-sync smackdown.

Vanity cemented her status as the lip-syncer of the season as she booted Veronica out of the competition. Upon leaving, RuPaul told Veronica: “Always remember and never forget the amazing queen you are. Now, sashay away.”

In her exit interview, Veronica said: “Not like this! Not in this dress, and this wig. I feel pretty devastated about leaving tonight, but I’m really proud that I came back and fought in this competition. I had a good ride and now it’s time to get off.”

She continued to say: “But, there’s always a bright side to a dark day. I’m proud to be a RuGirl! I mean, does a pope shit in the woods?” Veronica, we love you.