The UK premiere date for American Horror Story season 10 has been confirmed

We finally have a release date for American Horror Story: Double Feature in the UK.

The first episode of the horror anthology’s milestone 10th season will premiere 20 October on Disney+, with following episodes to air on a weekly basis.

Double Feature has already aired five episodes in the United States to critical acclaim, with reviewers hailing it as one of American Horror Story’s finest instalments in years.

The season consists of two parts, which comprise of six episodes each. The first is sub-titled Red Ride and takes place by the sea, and sees the return of fan-favourite AHS stars such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hare and Frances Conroy.

Newcomers include Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Macaulay Culkin.

The second part, Death Valley, takes place by the sand and premieres 29 September in the US. Paulson, Rabe, Ross and Grossman will return once more, as well as former AHS alum Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham and Cody Fern.

Neal McDonough, Rachel Hilson and Rebecca Dayan round out the cast.

Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Ryan Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.

“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”