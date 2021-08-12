The Two Character Play is a challenging and experimental revival – review

Over the course of two hours we watch as the brother and sister lose their grip on real life, and start to blur the lines between reality and performance. At times it’s difficult to tell what’s actually happening on the stage and where Felice and Clare have slipped out of character – there are so many parallels between the content of the play and the lives that they’re living. It never quite goes in the expected direction – at both the interval and the play’s conclusion we were a bit baffled as to what had just happened and what might be in store next for our two characters.

There are plenty of positives about this play – there are occasional moments of witty dialogue, a couple of sweet songs, a nicely-choreographed dance moment and the production values are very strong. A horror-influenced dream sequence towards the end lands particularly effectively, and there’s some smart use of cameras and lighting effects throughout. Unfortunately, the play itself, and its characters, are difficult to like. What we’re left with is a technically good piece of theatre, but the appeal is likely to be pretty niche.

GAY TIMES gives The Two Character Play – 3/5

