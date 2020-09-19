The Trump Administration to ban TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday

The Trump administration announces the banning of popular Chinese-based apps TikTok and WeChat in the U.S..

In a statement released on 18 September, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, states: “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He continued: “At the Presidents direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S laws and regulations.”

In the executive order, which was signed on 6 August, WeChat operations in the US will be banned starting tomorrow the 19 September, with TikTok shutting down on 12 November.

The short-form video app still has a fighting chance of staying active in the U.S., but only if an American company buys it. Currently, the U.S. based company, Oracle is in talks with ByteDance, the Chinese parent company, on a deal to keep the app in the U.S.