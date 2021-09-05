The Trevor Project honours Lil Nas X with the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year award

Lil Nas X has been honoured by The Trevor Project with the organisation’s inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate Of The Year award.

On Wednesday (1 September), the organization took to social media and announced the Grammy winner as the recipient of the award.

In the statement, LNX was praised for his open dialogue regarding his past struggles with mental health, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

“The Trevor Project is thrilled to honour Lil Nas X with the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award,” Amit Paley, CEO and executive director at The Trevor Project said.

“His vulnerability in his journey to self-acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signalling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone.”

Shortly after the news was announced LNX thanked the organisation for their work in suicide prevention and opened up about using his voice for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

“I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself,” he said.

“If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was worth it.”