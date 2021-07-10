The tiny football car gets Pride paint job for Euro 2020 final

The Euro 2020 “Tiny Football Car” will be decorated in Pride colours at the highly anticipated final match between England and Italy.

The Pride announcement was made via the car’s Twitter account which featured a photo of the mini Volkswagen SUV on a football field.

“I’m so excited for Sunday’s Final, especially since I just tried on my new kit! Do you like it?,” the post read.

Football fans were first introduced to the tiny car during the Italy and Turkey match. The mini VW was sent on the filed to deliver the ball to the referee.

Since its first appearance, the football car has become a popular staple during the Euro 2020 matches.

Volkswagen also released a statement via their Twitter account that featured a video of the LGBTQ+ inclusive vehicle in action.

“Ready, set, charged! With pure pride. For the final match of the #EURO2020, let us all share nothing but love. Together! #WeDriveDiversity,” they tweeted.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and support regarding the Pride VW.

One person hilariously wrote: “Would lay down my life for the tiny rainbow car.”

Another fan said: “Never thought a car could bring so much joy and love to the world!”