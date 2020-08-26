The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is being “regrouped”

The BBC has finally provided an update on the status of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The highly-anticipated second season came to a halt back in March, like many others, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

It has recently been confirmed that the season was “midway” through filming before the queens were forced to sashay into quarantine, but the BBC are hopeful that it can be completed before 2020 ends.

Speaking at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, Fiona Campbell – BBC Three Controller – said: “Midway through filming it was interrupted.

“It’s currently being regrouped. I think the best thing I can say is hopefully if we all stay well and stable in the UK like we are now, we’ll get it done by the end of the year. But yeah, it’s regrouping as we speak.”

In a recent interview, Baga Chipz – who memorably competed on the first season and came in third place – says she thinks the season two competitors will have an advantage if/when they return to the werkroom.

“If I was on the show I’d be sitting at home thinking, ‘Right, I know who’s on it, I’m gonna be looking at their Instagrams to see what they’ve done in the past.’ We couldn’t do that,” she told British newspaper Daily Star.