The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is being “regrouped”

The BBC has finally provided an update on the status of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
The highly-anticipated second season came to a halt back in March, like many others, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.
“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”
It has recently been confirmed that the season was “midway” through filming before the queens were forced to sashay into quarantine, but the BBC are hopeful that it can be completed before 2020 ends.
Speaking at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, Fiona Campbell – BBC Three Controller – said: “Midway through filming it was interrupted.
“It’s currently being regrouped. I think the best thing I can say is hopefully if we all stay well and stable in the UK like we are now, we’ll get it done by the end of the year. But yeah, it’s regrouping as we speak.”
In a recent interview, Baga Chipz – who memorably competed on the first season and came in third place – says she thinks the season two competitors will have an advantage if/when they return to the werkroom.
“If I was on the show I’d be sitting at home thinking, ‘Right, I know who’s on it, I’m gonna be looking at their Instagrams to see what they’ve done in the past.’ We couldn’t do that,” she told British newspaper Daily Star.
“Some of the queens I met on my season, I’d never heard of them, so they can now look on Instagram to see what kinds of costumes they’ve made, what they’re posting, is their makeup getting better and all this.
“I never did that. If I would’ve had five months off from the show… oh my god.”
However, Baga says the team behind Drag Race “are quite strict,” so they most likely won’t allow the queens to bring in any new items.
“They’ll be like, everything they would’ve brought with them for the show would be left in the studio and I think they’ll have to use that. I don’t think they’ll be allowed to bring new dresses and new wigs,” she explained.
“They won’t be allowed to change their mind on what they were gonna do, like Snatch Game and stuff. Since lockdown there’s been so many new characters. Look at Tiger King, imagine Carole Baskin on Snatch Game, or even Joe Exotic.
“You could have references to coronavirus if you were playing Boris or something. I think they need to be a bit strict and stick to the rules and be like, ‘It’s not your fault, but you’ve got to do what you were gonna do six months ago.’”
The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.
“It’s just nice that everyone is excited about [Drag Race UK],” Alan previously said.
“People were so negative before it started and I thought, ‘You’re going to be eating your words.’ The girls were so down to earth and I think the American series is all a bit of finger clicking and, ‘Okay girl!’ but I think, let’s have a bit of story.”
