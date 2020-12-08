The Prom star Andrew Rannells: ‘There’s more than one way to play gay’

It’s incredible how a play written in 1968 still resonates today?

The first time we did a reading of it, I was just so blown away, particularly by my character, Larry. The argument he’s making about monogamy is still something that a lot of people still speak about, especially queer people. Should we be trying to subscribe to the more heteronormative template of getting married and having kids, or are we allowed to figure out a new way to do it? The fact that Mark wrote that in 1968 just shows you how far we’ve come, but we’re still basically the same.

Even for people who feel comfortable in their sexuality, there’s something you can see in any character.

Absolutely, it’s a testament! I get asked a lot, ‘Don’t you feel pigeonholed by only playing gay characters?’ because I mostly play gay characters. And my response to that is always that it implies there’s only one type of gay person, that there’s only one way to do it, and that play is a very clear depiction of the fact that there are eight out gay men who are all wildly different from one another. It shows that there’s not one type of person you can play, there’s lots of different ways to be gay.

Imagine that coming out of your mouth, and then thinking that was a good question?

I think they thought they were being sympathetic or something like, ‘Oh, this gay guy must really want to do something else.’ But I love telling queer stories, I love playing queer people and there’s still a lot of queer stories to tell. I feel very fortunate that people like Ryan Murphy are in a position to tell those stories and to make sure they’re shared. There’s many more people who are doing that now, but Ryan’s been doing it for his whole career. He’s always made it possible to share those stories. The fact that I’ve gotten to work with him twice this year, on The Boys in the Band, and then on The Prom, was a real gift. The Prom is such a sweet, uplifting story. If it existed when I was in high school, some 20 years ago, I would have felt so seen and so happy that it existed. That’s what I’m most excited about when it comes out on December 11 is for young people to get to see it, particularly from the middle of America. I think a lot of kids probably feel very isolated and the fact that maybe this movie might alleviate a tiny bit of stress for those kids, to just tell the story that we do see you, we do support you, there are people out there who love you whether you can see it right now or not. It’s a really beautiful story, the first time I saw it – and I was in it so I knew how it was going to end – I legitimately cried when those girls go to prom together because it’s really moving. It’s really moving as a queer person to get to see that depicted on screen.

I remember when the trailer came out, I was tearing up in the office because of how wonderful and gay it is.

It’s truly a gay Fantasia, it looks so beautiful. Ryan does such a miraculous job, just visually making all of that so colourful and so happy and whether you’re gay or not, I think everyone will find some joy. Particularly right now as we’re all locked in our homes. I think that people will hopefully find a little bit of happiness watching it.

How did you get involved with The Prom?

I’d worked with Ryan before and he called me out of the blue. I was walking back to my apartment after seeing a Broadway show and he said, ‘I would like you to do this movie.’ He asked if I had seen The Prom and I had just seen it on Broadway. He said, ‘I would like to make the movie and I want you to play Trent. We have Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman.’ It seemed like a prank call. As an actor, anytime you’re offered a job – and I think a lot of actors feel this way – you don’t really believe it until you’re on set. But I really believe Ryan, because Ryan is definitely a man of his word and if he says he’s going to do something, he makes it happen. Several months went by before we were actually on set, but I knew about it for almost a year. It’s very exciting and hard to keep a secret, it was hard not to talk about it.

Ryan Murphy’s collaborators return to work with him time and time again, including you – what is it about the culture he creates on set?

He’s very collaborative, so you feel safe to play around and try things. But he’s also very direct in his direction. It’s very clear what he wants. I always feel like when I work with Ryan, I know what the goal is. Sometimes when you work on something you’re like, ‘What is it going to turn out to be?’ but every day on The Prom, I knew what the thesis statement was and what we were going for. I had a little bit of an idea of what it was going to look like and how it’s going to be cut together. He’s just very communicative about that. He’ll say, ‘This is this shot, it’s gonna turn into this shot,’ which directors don’t always do. He explains what is going to happen and it makes for better performances, because you know where you’re going in the scene. So, I trust him a lot, which is why I like working with him. I’ll do whatever he asks.