The Old Guard stars on their groundbreaking gay romance

What drew you both to The Old Guard?

Marwan: The world, the characters and the way the story unfolds. After that, it was the cast that was involved and the great team behind it, and the fact that it was Netflix on board. It was all of these ingredients together.

Luca: The story is incredible. I remember when I first read the script. I felt a whirlwind of emotions coming through me, you know? It is not only an action movie, it’s full of themes and there’s so many things to be said. I really loved it. And of course, the cast. I was dreaming and dreaming of doing scenes with these actors. I learnt so much working with them.

Marwan: It was a lot of fun. We laughed a lot. I think Matthias [Schoenaerts] is an amazing actor, Charlize is an amazing actress and Kiki is so much fun to be around, she’s very magnetic on-screen. Me and Luca are also a great team and then you have the amazingly talented Chiwetel [Ejiofor], who is a lot of fun to talk to. All of these professional people, on and off screen, made us look as good as possible. We had the graphic novel as our core story and it was just a lot of fun.

What was it like for you both, stepping into characters who are centuries old warriors?

Luca: He is quite old, almost 1,000! The first question was, ‘How could you be with someone else after 900 years?’ That was a big question in my mind and the answer to that is the monologue. The other big thing was immortality. How could you have no end? That’s quite tricky. To go into a character like this, you need a fantastic script, costumes, hair and makeup and all of these things to create this character.

Marwan: Obviously, there’s a very important scene in the middle of the movie where he professes his love for Nicky, and I consider that to be the heart of Joe’s character. That was really important. Apart from that, there is this one character in Good Will Hunting, one of the boys in the group, who is sort of there and he might not be as present as certain others, but he’s very loyal and passionate about his friends. I think of Joe like that, a loyal friend and team member.

This is one of the only action blockbusters in history to feature two leading LGBTQ+ characters – how does it feel to be a part of that?

Luca: I’m very proud of this opportunity to play this role and to be Nicky, to play with Marwan and to deliver this fantastic story of love. It’s such a powerful love.

Marwan: I’m proud of it. As an actor, you wanna do stuff that is original and authentic and in this case, I’d personally never seen anything like it before. That might just be my lack of knowledge with movies! Of course, there are these movies that I consider to be fantastic LGBTQ+ movies like Brokeback Mountain or Philadelphia, where you can see these people express their love for each other. In this case, I thought it was an amazing combination to have characters like this that have great fight sequences and are able to break someone’s arm! I was really proud of it. If you can inspire someone to always express themselves in moments of vulnerability or moments of love, then that would be great – without getting in trouble obviously. I’m proud of the character and I’m proud of that scene.