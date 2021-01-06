10 of the most highly-anticipated LGBTQ+ shows of 2021

Love, Victor

When does it premiere? TBA

Cast: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz

Love, Victor was confirmed to return for a second season before its debut even aired. When we spoke with showrunner Brian Tanner, he confirmed that the first two episodes were being written, but admitted that “with coronavirus and everything going on right now, we’re a little bit up in the air as to when this might go back into production, but we’re hard at work coming up with new stories for the show and we are very optimistic for the future.” So what could happen in the second season? Well, aside from addressing the massive cliffhanger, we asked lead actor Michael Cimino where he wants to see the show go in the future. “I’d really like to see the dichotomy between the family and the struggles that the parents have,” he said. “I’m excited for the process of the second season, we’re all excited to expand our characters and that universe more, for sure.”