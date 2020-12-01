The Mandalorian star Rosario Dawson addresses transphobia allegations

“I’ve always used my voice to fight for, lift up, and empower the LGBTQA community, and use my platform to channel trans voices.”

Rosario Dawson has addressed the backlash of her casting in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The actress, who starred in Marvel’s Netflix television series, recently made her debut on the Star Wars spin-off as fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano, who was introduced in the Clone Wars animated series.

Although fans have championed for Dawson to play the character for years, her inclusion was met with criticism following allegations against her and her family of transphobia and discrimination.

In 2019, Dedrek Finley said he was hired by Dawson to move from NYC to LA to renovate her home, where he was offered a place to live – rent free – at her mother’s former home in North Hollywood.

He claimed that the dynamic changed “immediately after” he came out as a transgender man and was “misgendered multiple times a day, with deliberate indifference as to the appropriate way to address” him.

At the time, Shawn Holley – the Dawson’s family lawyer – told PEOPLE: “The Dawson family is saddened and disappointed by these false and baseless allegations. We look forward to addressing the plaintiff’s claims in court.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dawson – who officially came out as LGBTQ+ earlier this year – denied the claims and reiterated her support for the transgender community.