RuPaul’s Drag Race may have won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program, however all eyes were on Princess Poppy.
The queen, who memorably declared that she was “quitting drag” in the season 15 reunion, seized the spotlight and went viral dressed as an uber glam green goblin.
One fan said: “RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING.”
Another added: “Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this.”
The San Francisco based queen was the second to be eliminated on the 15th season of the drag show juggernaut, later announcing an extended absence from drag.
“I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don’t want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity,” Poppy explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
“That’s not a bad thing. I think people put so much emphasis on success and fame, and it’s okay to not want to be famous.
“It’s totally valid to not want to be known by a bunch of people. That’s just not what I want. I don’t want that for my life.”
Fortunately, at the time, she confirmed that this would not be a permanent decision and last night’s reveal proved just that. In the same interview with EW, she said: “Princess Poppy is always going to be there. I’m always going to do it, but it’s probably going to be a lot less frequent.”
RuPaul, alongside the cast and crew of Drag Race, collected the award as the commentator announced that the series had received a total of 63 Emmy nominations, with this new accolade marking the beloved franchise’s fifth win in this category.
Scroll for more fan reactions.
RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING 💀 pic.twitter.com/hR2VehRcOE
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 16, 2024
Everyone seeing Princess Poppy onstage at the #Emmys last night pic.twitter.com/3KNgjLTrE5
— Bangkok Bae (@orimental) January 16, 2024
OBSESSED with princess poppy 🧌 pic.twitter.com/TBDfmAbItW
— 🍉 ໒꒰ྀི -᷅ ⤙ -᷄ ꒱ྀིა (@sajettariuss) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy the icon that you are 😍 pic.twitter.com/hGa1K8V57c
— Sage #TeamMirage (@SageTeamjimbo) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy, you will always be famous. pic.twitter.com/dYO953tITP
— 𝚋 🪩 (@shagadelicsloth) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy from troll village is trending, good for her!! pic.twitter.com/YwhKc0zlKT
— ❤️ Ash 🖤 – 🎉 Ceo of PopRocks 🎸 (@saltyfrgnwater) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy is the best drag queen in the entire world. pic.twitter.com/gBHkic8EEc
— BOA (@bitchonarrival) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy the legend that you are
She said “idgaf” and quickly went into my top 10 list of favorite drag queens https://t.co/IXsSHN04Yf pic.twitter.com/n8gC1zqs8Q
— Edwin Voorhees (@EdwinGVoorhees) January 16, 2024
I can't believe we had a representation of Auntie Ethel from Baldur's Gate at the Emmy Awards this year 😭
Thank you Princess Poppy! pic.twitter.com/TrnaPAqlml
— snickers & coffee 🍁 (@cowrlos) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this. pic.twitter.com/z7VmwlFpSW
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 15, 2024
i need princess poppy back in the drag business. she’s just so good at it and so funny pic.twitter.com/GglvVI8bfG
— wanda’s ceo (@wonumaximoff) January 16, 2024
princess poppy is so fucking unserious 😭 pic.twitter.com/UpVQN7wPPt
— s AG7 (@nwhpeters) January 16, 2024
princess poppy photobombing the red carpet interviews is so funny 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z0VOgUYg5H
— maya tears ri-crochet 🧶 (@folklorefrogs) January 16, 2024
Princess Poppy stealing the show is iconic pic.twitter.com/s9qcsA2SoK
— 🤡Aleksandr📹 (@luckymascotrabt) January 16, 2024
princess poppy’s ability to go viral like no other https://t.co/TMvPiOot5H
— jayden (@ostatniasaudade) January 16, 2024
These pictures of Princess Poppy have me CACKLING 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
She’s LITERALLY a troll 😩😭#DragRace #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nhGFKU0f1b
— XayDaDoll™ (@PinkPryncessXay) January 16, 2024
PRINCESS POPPY GOING VIRAL AS A GOBLIN WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD, BUT I’M NOT COMPLAINING 😭😭 #princesspoppy pic.twitter.com/fqrKe1S5cg
— FANTASIA 👠 (@shessofantasia) January 16, 2024
princess poppy showing up as a goblin to the fucking emmys is a different level of iconic actually
— Amber is #LUXXNATION 🤍 (@AmberPill_x) January 16, 2024