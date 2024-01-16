RuPaul’s Drag Race may have won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program, however all eyes were on Princess Poppy.

The queen, who memorably declared that she was “quitting drag” in the season 15 reunion, seized the spotlight and went viral dressed as an uber glam green goblin.

One fan said: “RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING.”

Another added: “Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this.”

The San Francisco based queen was the second to be eliminated on the 15th season of the drag show juggernaut, later announcing an extended absence from drag.

“I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don’t want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity,” Poppy explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s not a bad thing. I think people put so much emphasis on success and fame, and it’s okay to not want to be famous.

“It’s totally valid to not want to be known by a bunch of people. That’s just not what I want. I don’t want that for my life.”

Fortunately, at the time, she confirmed that this would not be a permanent decision and last night’s reveal proved just that. In the same interview with EW, she said: “Princess Poppy is always going to be there. I’m always going to do it, but it’s probably going to be a lot less frequent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Poppy (@poppyprincesspoppy)

RuPaul, alongside the cast and crew of Drag Race, collected the award as the commentator announced that the series had received a total of 63 Emmy nominations, with this new accolade marking the beloved franchise’s fifth win in this category.

Scroll for more fan reactions.