The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights calls on Jamaica to end anti-LGBTQ+ laws

“It is a highly significant step forward that must now accelerate the repeal of these stigmatising and discriminatory laws.”

It’s been reported that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has called on Jamaica to repeal their anti-LGBTQ+ laws in a new ruling.

The commissions’ decision was first made back in Septemeber 2019 but couldn’t be reported on until this past week.

Director of Human Dignity Trust, Téa Braun showcased her support, stating: “It is a highly significant step forward that must now accelerate the repeal of these stigmatising and discriminatory laws.”

The ruling comes after the international tribune concluded that the country violated the rights of Gareth Henry, a gay man and Simone Edwards a lesbian woman.

Both Henry and Edwards experienced extreme forms of abuse while living in the country.

In 2008 Edwards was shot multiple times by homophobic gang members and Henry was beaten by a police officer in front of a mob of people.