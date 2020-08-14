Well, massive congratulations to you both. So, what’s it like to be married but also co-workers? How do you balance that?

Monstah: Because we took our time coming together to work, we actually were able to really understand how the other one works, in terms of developing appearance and content for shows. Now we recognise those areas that are challenging for us in a partnership, in terms of our aesthetic and approach with getting from point A to point B. So now, we reach those moments where we recognise, ‘Okay, this is a challenging area, let’s step back, take a beat and have a conversation about it to move forwards,’ rather than getting inside of our ego and allowing ourselves to feel defensive about things. We try and laugh through a lot of it and then have conversations to clear it up. That saves the work for our relationship.

Manchild: Compromise is key. That, and also remembering that this is fun. We’re supposed to actually enjoy not only working together but being together and so, even in those serious moments, we try to remember to laugh and just be grateful that we’re able to do the work that we do. The pandemic in particular has been an interesting challenge because we literally have not been apart, so it’s constantly like, ‘Remember, this is fun!’

You both live on the stage. How does it feel to be stuck inside this whole time?

Manchild: We’ve found ways to do what we love. We’ve basically converted our living space into a studio, not only a recording studio but a film studio – meaning we’ve done a whole lot of streaming, a whole lot of virtual gigs. People have contacted us for virtual DJ sets and virtual performances and we’ll be performing a couple of songs that will hopefully inspire people to register to vote because we need them to vote this year.

Monstah: Like never before.

Manchild: So, we’ve been doing a lot of those types of gigs. We also do something every Wednesday at 1pm EST time, about an hour-long DJ set where we try to lift spirits and lift our own spirits as well.

It’s really important for us to know that history and really embrace it. If we don’t, then moving forward, we have a chance of repeating things that don’t need to be repeated.

You’re both famous in New York for your live events. How would you describe the atmosphere at your shows?

Monstah: It’s a very diverse community and everyone comes together because of the love for music, so there really is a genuine sense of universal love for all people. Diversity. So in terms of the pandemic and missing our shows, I feel like that’s what we’re missing most of all. It’s the communal feeling, being able to interact with people live and sharing that love for each other – and to get down!

Manchild: I think that once this is over, it’s going to be crazy! I mean crazy in a great way, because I think people are just aching for that kind of connection. We’re looking forward to when that day happens. Hopefully it will happen sooner than later, but that’s us being hopeful and optimistic.

Your new EP is absolutely incredible. What message did you want to convey with the music?

Monstah: Most of the songs from the EP actually came out of a show that we did in 2019, and it’s developed around our relationship with each other. It also involves a little bit of the backstory of the people that we were when we first met and how we came together. Whether there be challenges with our own individual coming out to the world and challenges of wanting to be accepted.

Manchild: Yeah. Those songs and some more that we have coming out soon, like Monstah said, are all from that show. You pretty much answered it, it’s about our relationship. Where we were then. A lot of the songs on this EP are introspective of when we were in our very, very early 20s. Step Back, for example, is really a song about what we would have loved to have said when we were being bullied. That’s really a response. Those are thoughts we had that went unsaid at the time. I mean now we manage, but back then it was a different time and we were different people. Rollercoaster is really around the ups and downs of being in a relationship with someone, but still being grateful for the ride and/or journey. The song Vow is a personal one, because it’s kinda how Monstah proposed to me in 2002. It’s based on his proposal to me, and let’s just say it was very ritualistic, what he did, and you would never imagine! Very creative, too. It involved water and rose petals and scents and nudity. It’s a long story but it’s depicted in that song very well.

Step Back is my favourite song on the album. You said it’s what you wanted to say to your bullies when you were younger – what would it have meant to you to have a song like this at that time?

Manchild: That would have been everything, to be honest with you. That was also part of the reason why we wrote it. We went on vacation one time to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. When we went to eat, this woman stopped us and said, ‘Can you talk to my young friend here?’ She explained that he was being bullied, that he’s having a hard time in school and it literally took us by surprise. She wanted us to counsel this young man, and so we did. We stopped and talked to him. When we were creating the song, he was one of the inspirations for that. We didn’t tell him to say the things necessarily in the song but we put in his mind a…

Monstah: Sense of empowerment.

Manchild: Right. We wanted to put in his mind self empowerment. Even though we didn’t say what we said in the song verbatim, we think the idea came across in what we told him. Hopefully he took the message and ran with it. I hope he did.

Hopefully he’s quoting the song word for word at school right now.

Manchild: I hope he is!

Monstah: I hope so. I hope he gets back in touch. I don’t know if he ever followed us or not but, I kind of hope so. I wish I knew his name!