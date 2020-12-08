The Frock Destroyers pay homage to one of Britain’s most iconic landmarks on their infectious new single.

Big Ben, which was co-written and produced by Leland, follows in the footsteps of their debut music video for Her Majesty, which was met with overwhelming acclaim from fans.

Both tracks will be included on their forthcoming debut album, FROCK4LIFE, as well as Break Up Bye Bye, which they memorably performed as part of a maxi-challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.

The pop trio – consisting of Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina De Campo – made history with the single when it entered the UK top 40, becoming the highest-charting song by a drag group.

FROCK4LIFE features nine tracks in total (as well as a bonus remix) and will be released on 11 December.

“Oh my god I’m so excited about our new album, FROCK4LIFE, I just can’t believe it,” said Baga Chipz.

“It’s going to be amazing; we love all the songs and I think especially coming closer to Christmas time, we all need a bit of cheer and want to put smiles on people’s faces.

“The fans have been so amazing so I think now is the right time to FROCK DESTROY and we’re going to take over the world! We want to thank you for all the support. Big fat Baga kiss.”

Blu Hydrangea added: “Break Up Bye Bye and Frock Destroyers was like catching lightning in a bottle and showed the world what British drag is capable of.

“We want to build on that iconic moment and take over the music industry as the slaggy drag-band that we are!

“Baga, Davina and myself were handed a golden opportunity to frock destroy everyone with new music and you better believe this album will leave everyone despunked and begging for more!”

The track list for FROCK4LIFE is as follows:

1. Frockmatica 1

2. Her Majesty

3. Frockmatica 2

4. Big Ben

5. Fame Whore

6. Frockmatica 3

7. Frock4Life

8. How’s The Lighting?

9. Break Up Bye Bye

10. Break Up Bye Bye (Much Betta Remix)

You can listen to The Frock Destroyers’ brand new single, Big Ben, here or below.

You can also pre-order The Frock Destroyers’ debut album FROCK4LIFE here.