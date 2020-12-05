The Frock Destroyers have finally dropped the video for their latest single Her Majesty

The girls are back with another hit
Fresh off of winning the 2020 WOWIE Award for Outstanding New Artist, the three iconic songstresses have unveiled their highly anticipated video for Her Majesty and it is EVERYTHING!
The new video opens up with Divina de Campo, Blu Hydrangea, and Baga Chipz performing on the RuPaul Drag Race set while wearing Victorian styled dresses.
As the visual continues on, we see the three queens effortlessly deliver comedy, campiness, and looks.
Taking to Instagram, the trio expressed their excitement about the video release with the caption stating: ” Bagged an old rich man today? 💍 Get Frock Destroyed by our debut music video, “Her Majesty” live now on the #WOWPresents YouTube and @wowpresentsplus! ⚡️”
Just last month The Frock Destroyers unveiled their plans to release their debut album FROCK4LIFE.
The three each opened up about the upcoming record and gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect.
“Oh my god I’m so excited about our new album, Frock4Life, I just can’t believe it,” said Baga Chipz. “We’ve worked so hard and we’ve spent nearly a year on it all in lockdown and it’s FINALLY HAPPENING. It’s going to be amazing; we love all the songs and I think especially coming closer to Christmas time, we all need a bit of cheer and want to put smiles on people’s faces.
“The fans have been so amazing so I think now is the right time to FROCK DESTROY and we’re going to take over the world! We want to thank you for all the support. Big fat Baga kiss.”
Blu Hydrangea added: “Break Up Bye Bye and Frock Destroyers was like catching lightning in a bottle and showed the world what British drag is capable of. We want to build on that iconic moment and take over the music industry as the slaggy drag-band that we are!
FROCK4LIFE features nine tracks in total (as well as a bonus remix) and will be released on 11 December.
Watch the full video for Her Majesty below and listen to the full single here.
View this post on Instagram