The Frock Destroyers have finally dropped the video for their latest single Her Majesty

The girls are back with another hit

Fresh off of winning the 2020 WOWIE Award for Outstanding New Artist, the three iconic songstresses have unveiled their highly anticipated video for Her Majesty and it is EVERYTHING!

The new video opens up with Divina de Campo, Blu Hydrangea, and Baga Chipz performing on the RuPaul Drag Race set while wearing Victorian styled dresses.

As the visual continues on, we see the three queens effortlessly deliver comedy, campiness, and looks.

Taking to Instagram, the trio expressed their excitement about the video release with the caption stating: ” Bagged an old rich man today? 💍 Get Frock Destroyed by our debut music video, “Her Majesty” live now on the #WOWPresents YouTube and @wowpresentsplus! ⚡️”

Just last month The Frock Destroyers unveiled their plans to release their debut album FROCK4LIFE.