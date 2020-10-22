The first trailer for The Prom is here and it’s absolutely outstanding

Netflix have dropped the incredible first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming LGBTQ+ musical comedy, The Prom.

Based on the critically-acclaimed Broadway play of the same name, the film follows four actors as they travel to to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student (Jo Ellen Pellman), who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

The synopsis is as follows: “Emma becomes an instant outcast, and a national headline, when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend.

“Sensing a chance to correct an injustice, and maybe get some good publicity along the way, a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma’s small Indiana town.

“But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they, or Emma, could have ever imagined.”

The four actors are played by Meryl Streep as Tony Award winner Dee Dee Allen, Nicole Kidman as theatre veteran Angie Dickinson, Andrew Rannells as unlucky actor Trent Oliver, and James Corden as Barry Glickman, Dee Dee’s partner.

The star-studded cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Deler, Logan Riley Hassel, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham and Tracey Ullman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, three-time Oscar winner Streep said: “This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020.

“I wanted to do it. So, the character is a big asshole. I tried very hard to bring that part of me forward.”