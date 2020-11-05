The first trailer for Netflix series Bridgerton teases same-sex romance

Shonda Rimes’ first series for Netflix has received its first trailer.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, Bridgerton follows the privileged and respected family of the same time in Regency-era London as their eldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), attempts to find a suitor.

Daphne’s world is thrown into chaos when the anonymously-written gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), threatens to reveal the dark secrets of everyone in the “sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.”

Think Downton Abbey meets Gossip Girl.

The official synopsis reads: “From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground.

“At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprising eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.”

The ensemble cast includes stars such as Jonathan Bailey (Company), Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who), Regé-Jean Page (For the People), Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls), Sabrina Bartlett (Game of Thrones) and Ruby Barker (Wolfblood).