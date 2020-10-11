The first trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is finally here!

Drag’s next superstar Jamie is here!

20th Century Studios has finally revealed the first trailer for the beloved musical and it’s everything we could want and more.

The trailer is filled with glitz, glamour, comedy, sadness and epic musical numbers.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is based on true events and follows 16-year-old student Jamie New, an optimist who has dreams of becoming a drag queen.

His pursuit of stardom is met with prejudice and family heartache but with support from his mum and amazing friends Jamie overcomes and walks into the spotlight.

Newcomer Max Harwood is staring as the titular character, Sarah Lancashire as Jamie’s supportive mother Margaret, Lauren Patel as Margaret’s best friend Ray, Shobna Gulati as Jamie’s best friend Pritti Pasha, Ralph Ineson as Jamie’s unsupportive father Wayne New, Samuel Bottomley as school bully Dean Paxton, Sharon Horgan as Jamie’s unsupportive teacher Miss Hedge and Richard E. Grant as the iconic Loco Chanelle.

The film is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who also directed the stage production, with the screenplay and lyrics written by Tom MacRae.

Butterell spoke with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year about the film, stating: “Although it feels rather niche, about a 16-year-old boy who wants to come out as a drag queen at prom, we never wanted it to be a coming-out story. It’s about how you take your place in the world.”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be released in UK cinemas on 26 February 2021.

Watch the full trailer below.