The first clip from Drag Race Season 13 is here and it has us, and the queens, gagged

“Well Miss Ru, I just met you, and this is crazy!”

It’s only two days until the end of 2020, and 2021 will be starting in the best way possible with a brand new season of Drag Race. And this season, things are going to be done a little differently, as shown in a brand-new clip.

The clip starts off normally enough with Kandy Muse, formerly of the House of Aja, sashaying into the werkroom in a denim ensemble and boombox. After the usual introductions, and some shade thrown at Aja, she’s joined by “filler queen” and the “dumbest bitch you’ll ever meet” Joey Jay in a chicken-feather look.

Kandy is less than impressed by Joey’s claim of being a filler queen and her overall chicken-feather look, but the pair are then interrupted by Mama Ru.

Understandably, the queens are shocked, given that there are only two of them in the room, and Mama Ru even says that the pair weren’t expecting to see her “so soon.” Continuing, Ru says: “I hope you like surprises, because I’ve got a big one, and it’s right around the corner. Racers, please report to the main stage, like, now.”

Like many of us, Kandy then says how “confused” she is right now, and that’s “gooped and gagged” before heading out to the main stage hand in hand with Joey.