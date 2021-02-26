The Eternals director reveals new details surrounding the highly anticipated MCU film

“I think they took a big risk with this one. I think they’re going to surprise you.”

Director Chloé Zhao opened up about the highly anticipated film in a new interview with Jess Cagle from SiruisXM.

“Well, I do think, this is so boring you are going to roll your eyes, but I think Marvel, I think this film is very – I think they took a big risk with this one. I think they’re going to surprise you. I hope so,” she said.

The Eternals will introduce Phastos a queer superhero, who is played by Brian Tyree Henry, and will feature the MCU’s first gay kiss.

In terms of risks, the Nomadland director elaborates on the lucrative cinematography direction that the film underwent.

“I think this is where Marvel really took the risk that we knew we wanted to shoot on location because by shooting wide-angle lenses on locations, it’s going to affect how you do visual effects.